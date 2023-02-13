With videoWe leave the gray weather behind us for a while. Tuesday and Wednesday we will get some sun again and we can speak of a ‘touch of spring’.



13 Feb. 2023

“With above average temperatures we can recharge in the sun. Be quick, because it’s not just sunny and mild weather this week”, warns meteorologist Matthijs van der Linden of Weatheronline immediately.

The week started gray and foggy on Monday morning. The temperature was slightly above freezing and there was very little wind. This made it downright chilly in the fog. During the day we could enjoy the sun.

Sahara fabric

The weather on Tuesday and Wednesday will appeal to many people. There are good sunny periods and especially on Tuesday there is not much wind. With 10 degrees in the north to 12 degrees in the south, it's great weather to be outside in the afternoon. "In the sun and out of the wind it already looks a bit like spring, but if you walk in the shade afterwards, it is suddenly much cooler," says Van der Linden.

Due to the calm weather, it is quickly cold in the evenings and it can freeze slightly in the night and early morning. It can also be foggy and then it takes a while before the sun can shine. “Depending on how thickly you dress, you can be cold in the morning or warm in the afternoon,” says the weatherman.

Read also: Sahara sand is not just annoying: 'It ensures that you get strong plants'

Unfortunately we are losing the dry and fairly sunny weather. From Thursday it can rain occasionally. There is also Sahara dust in the air. If you plan to wash the car, wait a few more days. There will be some heavy showers on Friday.

Poncho or sunglasses?

According to meteorologist Berend van Straaten, the weather for the upcoming carnival weekend is from Weather plaza certainly not very bad, but it won't be great either. There is a chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Although, according to Van Straaten, it seems that this will never be much. "It will be loose and light showers that can fall locally. It will not rain continuously or rain very hard."

Whether the rain falls on Saturday or Sunday depends on the developments of a busy area. “A low pressure area is heading our way from Great Britain. Whether this will produce some showers on Saturday or Sunday depends on how high this area is above our country.”

Temperature

Bringing a poncho on Saturday or Sunday is really excessive, according to Van Straaten. In addition, the temperature will be relatively high. “About 10 or 11 degrees. For the late night revelers: it will be a few degrees above 0.”

It looks good for the parades after the weekend. It will probably be dry with lots of sun. This is accompanied by even colder nights. “The expectation for those who celebrate carnival is still somewhat uncertain, but all in all, the weather does not look very bad.”

