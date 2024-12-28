The Bonoloto draw this Saturday, December 28, 2024 has not left any first category (six numbers) or second category (five plus complementary) winners, so for the next draw, this Sunday the 29th, a pot of 1.1 million euros.

Yes, there were third-category winners (five numbers), specifically 80. Each of them will receive a prize of 2,957.04 euros.

The winning combination is the one formed by the numbers 6, 14, 37, 39, 41 and 43. Complementary 20refund 8.

The Bonoloto draw is held monday to sunday and is regulated by State Lotteries and Betting. Bets are priced at 0.50 euros, which makes it the cheapest draw organized by LAE.

To play you need to make at least two bets. In the simple modethe player can choose between 1 and 8 bets per ticket, of which he must choose 6 numbers in each bet. In the multiple modality You can reach up to 11 numbers per bet.