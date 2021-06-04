A total of 7,599 foreigners residing in the Region of Murcia acquired Spanish nationality in 2020, which is the fourth highest figure by communities in absolute terms, only lower than those of Catalonia (34,924), Madrid (25,284), Valencia (25,284) and Andalusia (11,349), according to the data provided by the Institute of Statistics of Extremadura (IEEx) based on those published by the National Statistics Institute (INE), which are still provisional.

The number of foreign residents who acquired Spanish nationality in 2020 reached 126,164 people, a figure that represents a 27.5% increase, with respect to the previous year, but which, in addition, is the highest figure since 2016.

In the historical figures collected on this matter, since 2013, the INE highlights how between that year and 2015 there was a gradual decrease in the granting of nationalities in the country. Thus, of the 225,793 that were granted in 2013, they went to 205,880 in 2014, and 114,351 in 2015.

In 2016, this figure rose to almost 151,000, reaching the highest peak in recent years, since a year later, in 2017, the acquisition of nationality fell to 66,498. In 2018 there were 90,774 and in 2019 98,954. In 2020, as collected by the INE, this figure will once again exceed 100,000.

Moroccans, the most nationalized



By nationalities, the most frequent origin was Morocco (28,258), Colombia (9,010) and Ecuador (8,328). However, the most frequent country of birth in acquisitions of Spanish nationality was Spain, with 26,407 cases. The INE points out that the majority were children (81.4%, under 10 years of age).

Among those born outside of Spain, for their part, the most frequent country of birth was Morocco, with 13,047 acquisitions of nationality. By sex, women are the majority, since they account for 53.2% of people nationalized last year. In terms of profile, citizens between 30 and 39 years of age have constituted the largest group in terms of acquisitions of Spanish nationality, followed closely by the group of 40 to 49 years.

By autonomies



The INE also highlights that Catalonia (with 34,924 cases) and the Community of Madrid (with 25,284) accounted for 47.7% of acquisitions of Spanish nationality in 2020. For their part, Extremadura (574) and La Rioja ( 841) were the autonomous communities with the lowest number of acquisitions of nationality among their residents.

If compared with the foreign resident population at the beginning of 2020, the greatest intensities of the phenomenon of nationality acquisition occurred in the autonomous communities of the Basque Country (4.3% of foreigners acquired Spanish nationality), Region of Murcia (3.5%) and Catalonia (3.2%). The lowest percentages have been registered, for their part, among foreigners residing in the Canary Islands (1.5%), the Balearic Islands (1.6%) and Andalusia (1.6%).

Finally, and regarding the method of acquisition of Spanish nationality, the Institute points out that 111,219 cases were by residence and 14,774 by option. This last modality, indicates the INE, occurred especially in those under 20 years of age, in fact 94.7% of all acquisitions at this age were by option.