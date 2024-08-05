Tuesday, August 6, 2024, 02:00











The Regional Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure is helping 421 families become owners of the social housing where they have lived for the last 10 to 25 years. The transfer of these homes guarantees the right to housing for social groups in vulnerable situations such as pensioners, the long-term unemployed and the disabled.

The councillor, Jorge García Montoro, reviewed this initiative after the signing of the last 18 transfer deeds in the municipalities of Blanca, Cartagena, Calasparra, Caravaca de la Cruz, Cehegín, Ceutí, Fortuna, Mazarrón, Santomera and Torre Pacheco. “By acquiring the property, we guarantee the permanence of the family in the home, which becomes the full owner of its home and stops paying rent,” explained the councillor, who stressed that the aim is to “give them peace of mind that they will not lose their home and allow them to live more comfortably, eliminating the burden of paying social rent.”

To be eligible, you must meet the requirement of being up to date with your social rent payments and having lived in the house in the regional park for 25 years. In the case of victims of domestic violence or terrorism, long-term unemployed people over 50 years of age, large families, single-parent families or families with a disabled member, the duration of stay is reduced to ten years.