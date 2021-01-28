Tomorrow the second dose will be administered to the health workers working on the front line A nurse giving a vaccine against Covid-19 at the Felipe VI de Lorca sports complex, in a file image. / Jaime Insa / AGM

The PP confirmed this Thursday that 3,200 Lorca They have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus and that on Friday the second dose of the vaccine will begin to be administered to health personnel “in the front line of work” to complete their immunity. The president of the PP, Fulgencio Gil, was in charge of making the data public after meeting with the manager of Health Area III, Enrique Casado.

Highlighted that have been supplied 100% of planned vaccines, which were inoculated into planned groups of six to “take advantage of all available doses.” Gil said that at this time “the priority is to continue with the current rate of vaccination, which is exemplary in Lorca” and that for this “we need to comply with the delivery of doses in the amounts planned and agreed with the Ministry of Health” .

The president of the PP also confirmed that the situation at the Rafael Méndez hospital is “complicated” due to the healthcare pressure it supports in the third wave of the pandemic and revealed that in recent days there has been a daily average of ten admissions for coronavirus.