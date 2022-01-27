Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- At the close of the registration period, a total of 26 people met 100 percent of the requirements and now are officially candidates for municipal trustees of Ahome.
Antonio Menéndez del Llano Bermúdez, president of the Governance Commission, specified that minutes before the official closing, at 3:00 p.m., three more interested in registering as candidates arrived at the offices of the Governance Commission, but only two accredited the full documentation.
Specifications
In this way, from the first hours of this day they will be able to proselytize to gain followers.
There are 3 from the syndicate of San Miguel Zapotitlán, 3 from Higuera de Zaragoza, 3 from Villa Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, 4 from Topolobampo, 4 from Central Mochis, 5 from Villa de Ahome and 4 from Heriberto Valdez Romero.
Meanwhile, Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros warned that no official or political party can get involved in this process, much less the candidates campaign under their name.
“No one has the right to use my name. I participated in a democratic event and the least they can do is for people to express themselves. Whoever is using my name, please denounce it publicly because from now on I deny whoever is doing it.”
Candidates
Villa Gustavo Diaz Ordaz
- Sandra Manuela Leyva Meza
- Isidro Emiliano Alcaraz Barreras
- Georgina Elena Lozano Aragon
Topolobampo
- Herminio Balderrama
- Joel Ulises Pinzon Vazquez
- Juan Carlos Gabriel Carlon Moreno
- Michel Gonzalo Gutierrez Carrasco
Central Mochis
- Maria de Jesus Castro Acosta
- Juan Jose Galaviz Meza
- Martha Beatriz Armenta Martinez
- Isaiah Zavala Camacho
San Miguel Zapotitlan
- Karina Ernestina Valdez Rodrigo
- Horacio Alvarez Castro
- Sergio Alejandro Quinonez Lopez
Saragossa fig tree
- Jose Ramon Urias Verduzco
- Carlos Eduardo Echeverria Villegas
- Javier Ledesma Valenzuela
Heriberto Valdez Romero
- Rosario Armenta Ayala
- Jesus Manuel Valdez Gomez
- Alba Selene Valdez Espinoza
- Benigno Ismael Buitimea Ruiz
Villa of Ahome
- Santiago Garcia Ruiz
- Yolanda Luna Ceron
- Nydia Lili Corral Nolasco
- Pablo Antonio Marquez Rodrigo
- Jose Rosario Hernandez Valdez
