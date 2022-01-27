Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- At the close of the registration period, a total of 26 people met 100 percent of the requirements and now are officially candidates for municipal trustees of Ahome.

Antonio Menéndez del Llano Bermúdez, president of the Governance Commission, specified that minutes before the official closing, at 3:00 p.m., three more interested in registering as candidates arrived at the offices of the Governance Commission, but only two accredited the full documentation.

Specifications

In this way, from the first hours of this day they will be able to proselytize to gain followers.

There are 3 from the syndicate of San Miguel Zapotitlán, 3 from Higuera de Zaragoza, 3 from Villa Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, 4 from Topolobampo, 4 from Central Mochis, 5 from Villa de Ahome and 4 from Heriberto Valdez Romero.

Meanwhile, Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros warned that no official or political party can get involved in this process, much less the candidates campaign under their name.

“No one has the right to use my name. I participated in a democratic event and the least they can do is for people to express themselves. Whoever is using my name, please denounce it publicly because from now on I deny whoever is doing it.”

Candidates

Villa Gustavo Diaz Ordaz

Sandra Manuela Leyva Meza

Isidro Emiliano Alcaraz Barreras

Georgina Elena Lozano Aragon

Topolobampo

Herminio Balderrama

Joel Ulises Pinzon Vazquez

Juan Carlos Gabriel Carlon Moreno

Michel Gonzalo Gutierrez Carrasco

Central Mochis

Maria de Jesus Castro Acosta

Juan Jose Galaviz Meza

Martha Beatriz Armenta Martinez

Isaiah Zavala Camacho

San Miguel Zapotitlan

Karina Ernestina Valdez Rodrigo

Horacio Alvarez Castro

Sergio Alejandro Quinonez Lopez

Saragossa fig tree

Jose Ramon Urias Verduzco

Carlos Eduardo Echeverria Villegas

Javier Ledesma Valenzuela

Heriberto Valdez Romero

Rosario Armenta Ayala

Jesus Manuel Valdez Gomez

Alba Selene Valdez Espinoza

Benigno Ismael Buitimea Ruiz

Villa of Ahome

Santiago Garcia Ruiz

Yolanda Luna Ceron

Nydia Lili Corral Nolasco

Pablo Antonio Marquez Rodrigo

Jose Rosario Hernandez Valdez