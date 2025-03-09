The draw of Gordo de la Primitiva held this Sunday has left a total of 25 successful Third category (4 hits + reimbursement), which have taken a prize of 7,829.13 euros each.

On this occasion There have been no successful tickets of second category (5 hits), so the amount for prizes in this category has increased the one for the immediate lower one, that is, the third category.

Not having trial category (5 hits + reimbursement), The boat is increased That will be put into play in the next draw, reports Lotteries and bets of the State.

In this way, a single remark of the highest category could win next Sunday a prize of 14.2 million of euros.

The Collection in the raffle held this Sunday has promoted to a total of 4,090,866 euros.