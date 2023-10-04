A total of 21 chefs and two sommeliers will be the ambassadors of the ‘1,001 Flavors’ of the Region of Murcia in the XXV edition of San Sebastián Gastronomika, which this year is held from October 9 to 11 at the ‘El Kursaal’ conference center. ‘, under the motto ‘The Future of History’.

In line with this year’s motto and theme, the regional delegation will be made up of “recognized figures, as well as some of the greatest emerging promises, who will make the most identifying products and recipes of regional gastronomy shine, both from the from the point of view of tradition as well as innovation and the latest trends,” as explained at the presentation ceremony by the Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports, Carmen Conesa.

The ‘1,001 Flavors’ stand will host 23 activities, with 15 demonstrations, eight tastings and tastings featuring wines, cheeses and rice from the Region’s Protected Designations of Origin, Murcian chato and Asian products, among other products.

The regional presence is completed with three presentations by Michelin star Juan Guillamón (AlmaMater), in the main auditorium, and those by Samuel Ruiz (Bar Verónicas, Murcia) and Salvador Fernández (El Borrego, Bullas).

Carmen Conesa highlighted that, for the third consecutive year, “and after the success obtained in terms of visitors and dissemination, as well as business requests, the Region of Murcia will have its own 60-meter stand, which follows the design line with the which is attending the main gastronomic fairs, is decorated with more than a ton of seasonal regional fruits and vegetables. The objective is to consolidate the gastronomic identity through a spectacular visual aspect.

«The Community wishes to take advantage of this great showcase as a new opportunity to continue consolidating regional products and the ‘1,001 Flavors’ and the gastronomy of the Region of Murcia, both nationally and internationally, in a setting of such gastronomic prestige as the Basque Country,” stressed the counselor.

In this sense, the Region is one of the autonomous communities with the highest proportion of tourists who carry out gastronomic activities: eight out of ten tourists recognize that one of the main motivations for visiting it is gastronomy, being the second most valued tourist product. Furthermore, it is a product that represents a factor of deseasonalization and loyalty.

The actions carried out within the Gastronomic Tourism Promotion Plan, promoted by the regional Government, helped the Region to be positioned last year as the tenth favorite destination for gastronomic tourists, occupying the sixth national position with an average score of 4 .11 out of 5.

In this XXV edition of San Sebastián Gastronomika, the great figures of world cuisine will attend the event. Ferrán Adrià, José Andrés, Daviz Muñoz, Joan Roca, Rasmus Munk, Leonor Espinosa, Quique Dacosta, Pedro Subijana, Ángel León, Eneko Atxa, Elena Arzak, Oriol Castro and Eduard Xatruch, Albert Adrià and Josean Alija have already confirmed their presence.