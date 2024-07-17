The two sides in the ongoing conflict on European soil released a total of 190 soldiers on Wednesday, July 17, 95 from each country. This is the first exchange of prisoners since last June. Meanwhile, around 42,000 Ukrainian citizens remain missing in the context of the Russian invasion, according to a new update from the Ministry of the Interior.
#total #soldiers #released #prisoner #exchange #Ukraine #Russia
