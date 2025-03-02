The draw of Gordo de la Primitiva From this Sunday, March 2, 2025, he has not left overwhelming or first (five closer successes) or second category (five successes), so for the next raffle, on Sunday 9, a boat of 13.7 million euros.

Yes, there were third category (four hits). Specifically there have been 17, which will each charge a prize of 13,538.70 euros.

The winning combination was formed by the numbers 2, 42, 45, 51 and 52. Key (reimbursement) 3.

The Gordo de la Primitiva is played Sundaysa single draw a week. 55% of the collection is destined to these categories:

1st category: If the 5 numbers of the winning combination and reimbursement are right

2nd category: if 5 numbers of the winning combination are right

3rd category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination and reimbursement are right

4th category: If 4 numbers of the winning combination are right

5th category: If 3 numbers of the winning combination and reimbursement are right

6th category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination are right

7th category: if 2 numbers of the winning combination and reimbursement are right

8th category: If 2 numbers of the winning combination are right

Reimbursement: If the number intended for this award coincides with that of our ticket.