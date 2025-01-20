A total of 13 environmentalists have blocked the passage of the delegates who have arrived at the Davos heliport (Switzerland) for the opening of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. With this protest, Greenpeace wanted to “hold polluting elites accountable and ask governments to tax the super-rich to finance climate, environmental and social action.”

The organization and its allies are asking nationally and internationally to allow a fair taxation of income and wealth of ultra-rich individuals, as reported by the NGO in a statement.

Together with 200 other civil society actors and unions internationally, as well as an “overwhelming majority of countries” around the world, Greenpeace supports a United Nations Framework Convention on International Cooperation in Tax Matterswhich is being negotiated until 2027.

The NGO’s spokesperson in Davos, Clara Thompson, has called it “outrageous” that the “powerful elite” meet in Davos to debate global challenges. while “the world burns” and people are struggling to meet their basic needs and cope with increasingly severe climate impacts.









According to a new tax calculation by Greenpeace, 185,000 million euros taxing the income and wealth of the super-rich only in Europe. «There is no lack of money to address the climate, environmental and social crises; It is simply in the wrong pockets, and it is time for the polluting and rich elites to pay,” he criticized.

Looking ahead, Thompson added that 2025 offers “critical” opportunities to reform global tax rules. In his opinion, governments must demonstrate “true leadership in this time of global need.” «The elites cannot escape»has concluded.