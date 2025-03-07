The bonoloto raffle held on Friday has left a total of 107 Underbeans Third category (5 hits), which have taken a prize of 2,027.31 euros each.

As reported by lotteries and bets of the State through a statement, this time there have been no successful second category tickets (5 hits + complementary), so the amount destined has passed to increase the lower category.

On the other hand, in this raffle there has been neither luck in the first category (6 hits), so The boat is increased that will be put into play in the next draw.

In this way, a single remark of the highest category could win on Saturday a prize of 600,000 euros.

The Collection in the raffle held this Friday has promoted to a total of 2,404,281.50 euros.