Chairs from the Burial of the Sardine not collected on the Gran Vía days after the event, in a file image. / Vicente Vicens / AGM

EP Murcia Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 3:30 p.m.



A total of 106 people filed requests for complaints and claims for the sale of chairs for the Easter and Spring Festival parades through the General Registry, according to municipal sources in a statement. Of these, 94 did so before the Artillery Barracks service office was launched last Friday, and 12 between Friday and this past Monday. In this office set up in the Artillery Barracks, a total of 33 people were attended to, of which 11 filed a firm claim in this office.

In addition to this office, there are 71 other citizen service locations distributed in the districts and districts of the municipality to be able to process these complaints. Of the 71 offices, in the three headquarters (Glorieta, Plaza de Europa and Abenarabi) a specific post has been set up to deal with claims directly related to the sale of tickets.

Likewise, the Artillery Barracks office provides service from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. In this way, the Citizen Information and Attention Service has drawn up the procedure to continue collecting claims through the General Instance document and the suggestion, complaint or claim model.

To file a claim, it is necessary to request an appointment by calling 010 or 968 22 95 49, if calling from outside the municipality, or through the website https://www.murcia.es/web/portal/cita -prior-service-of-citizen-attention. The opening hours and telephone numbers of the citizen assistance offices can be consulted on the municipal website and directly at the link https://www.murcia.es/web/portal/oficinas-de-informacion.