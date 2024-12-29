The Bonoloto draw this Sunday, December 29, 2024 has not left any first category winners (six hits) or second category winners (five more complementary), so for the next draw, this Monday the 30th, a pot of 1.4 million.

Yes, there were third-category winners (five correct answers), specifically 104, who each won a prize of 1,782.67 euros.

The winning combination was the one formed by the numbers 1, 2, 3, 25, 28, 30. Complementary 36refund 8.

The Bonoloto draw is held from Monday to Sunday and is regulated by State Lotteries and Betting. Bets are priced at 0.50 euroswhich makes it the most economical draw organized by LAE.

To play you need to make at least two bets. In the simple modethe player can choose between 1 and 8 bets per ticket, of which he must choose 6 numbers in each bet. In the multiple modality You can reach up to 11 numbers per bet.