Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- From a shot in the head was murdered a neighbor of ejido Luis Echeverriain the municipality of Ahome, this Thursday morning.

The deceased, identified as Gumaro C, was left lying lifeless in front of his home. He was dedicated to sale of tortillas.

A 911 emergency call received around 7:00 a.m. this Thursday alerted the authorities about a lifeless person located in front of a home in the Luis Echeverría ejido.

Preventive police moved to the scene and confirmed the report. At the site they observed the tortilla maker lying on the street and with a gunshot wound to the head.

Apparently they were waiting for Gumaro outside his house and when he left they killed him with a firearm.

Personnel from the Vice Prosecutor’s Office went to the place to carry out the corresponding procedures.