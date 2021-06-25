AFP Friday 25 June 2021, 10:09

A

twister left at least three dead and dozens injured in the southeast of the

Czech Republic, where it destroyed houses, said the rescue teams this Friday. “Unfortunately we were unable to save three people,” the spokeswoman for the emergency services, Hedvika Kropackova, told AFP, adding that 63 people were hospitalized, 10 of them in serious condition.

“But there will be more because we continue to transfer people who were injured during the night,” he added. In several places, rescuers were continuing their search work through the rubble.

The

tornado, accompanied by hail The size of a tennis ball, it affected several localities, damaging a nursing home and a local zoo.

And it caused several power cuts and traffic interruptions due to the fall of high voltage cables on the highway that connects Prague with the Slovakian capital, Bratislava.

A total of 78,000 homes were without power on Friday morning.

According to the Czech news agency CTK, the mayor of Hrusky assured that half of this town was devastated by the tornado.