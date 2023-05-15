developed a twister in the community of Santa Maria Techachalco in Puebla with at least 4 houses with significant damage to its structure, a very rare meteorological event in the area, which was captured on video by residents of the area.

The houses affected They were without a sheet roof, trees uprooted and pens damaged, the civil protection authorities immediately went to the place to carry out evaluations and support those affected, so far no injuries have been reported.

In the population of Santa Maria Techachalco and in other nearby communities, have shown their concern about the lack of experience to deal with a phenomenon of this type, tornadoes are not common in the region, although in recent years some cases have been recorded in mountainous municipalities such as San Nicolás Buenos Aires and San Salvador el Seco.

Inhabitants of the place remain alert to any eventuality and the authorities have asked the population to be attentive to the recommendations of civil protection in case of an emergency and they can report the tornado they can report any material damage to the emergency number 2454520215, provided by the authorities

After the passage of twister, fell one heavy rain in the area and has hindered the actions of the authorities, a National Meteorological Service has forecast light showers in the region of the Ciudad Serdán valley and its surroundings in the next few hours, for which reason the alert is maintained in the area.

The tornado in Santa Maria Techachalco, Puebla, It has left several material damages in its wake, but so far no injuries have been reported. The authorities continue working in the area to assess the damage and provide support to the affected population.