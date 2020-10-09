President Donald Trump removes his mask at the White House after returning from his hospitalization for being infected with coronavirus. Erin Scott / Reuters

It is not the historian Timothy Snyder who has written Our disease, but the man who has seen death up close and who, while waiting to know what might happen to him, began in the hospital to take notes in a diary. On December 3, 2019, he was ill when he was in Munich, but the doctors could not see what was wrong with him. Back in the United States, on the 15th of that month he underwent surgery in New Haven: his appendix had exploded. In the scan that they did before the intervention, it was already seen that that episode caused an infection in the liver. No way; I left it …