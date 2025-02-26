02/26/2025



Updated at 12: 37h.





The Real Madrid call for the first semifinal match of Copa de Rey against Real Sociedad brings important surprises. Carlo Ancelotti left Kylian Mbappé, Fede Valverde and Thibaut Courtois out of the list.

Although the coach advanced at a press conference that the Frenchman would be present, from the club they have decided that he does not travel to San Sebastián by caution after undergoing an intervention in a tooth. They have also wanted to wait with Valverde, who will stay resting in Madrid with Courtois. For its part, Vallejo falls due to injury.

Despite leaving as favorites, the white team does not expect a simple tie: «It is always difficult to play against them. They are also in a good time. It is a semifinal of the Copa del Rey and is important for both of us. It will be a very competitive, matched and entertaining game because the Real plays football well. We want to continue with our dynamics, ”Ancelotti warned.