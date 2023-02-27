It is called the “Glaze” tool, and it has the ability to block attempts to imitate or steal works of art of all kinds, and limits the ability of artificial intelligence to quote paintings or produce similar drawings.

How it works?

The new tool requires the artist to upload a digital copy of their work.

The trick is to transform this work into a different, less accessible art form.

For example, the tool saves the painting under the name of a sculpture or even a musical work, so the AI ​​will not initiate the search for that painting in another art section.

Experts said that this tool prevents AI websites from stealing ideas, studying or imitating their work, and therefore new technologies will not be able to publish them, without mentioning references. .

So do you Glaze Makes changes to the artist’s work at a level that the AI ​​cannot relate to.

An expert explains

Commenting on the new tool, Samer Obeidat, CEO of Stallion Group for Artificial Intelligence, told Sky News Arabia:

“There is now a non-human race that is producing new, high-quality text, image and video content that may be better than human experts who have been working on a particular material for decades.”

“When we train AI algorithms on a set of data, which includes paintings by Leonardo da Vinci for example, the system is able to generate paintings so similar that one might not be able to tell the difference between them and the original.”

“Glease enhances the position of humans, as it is actually working to fight the ability of artificial intelligence to access databases on which artworks uploaded by artists are located on the Internet, and it makes changes in the images of paintings (for example in pixels), and therefore artificial intelligence cannot access them or quote from the content “.

Despite the wide resonance of the instrument Glaze Among the artists, experts denied its inevitable ability to protect works of art decisively, as artificial intelligence is witnessing remarkable development every day, and in the near future it can overcome its monitoring tools..