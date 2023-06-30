The Wagner Group, which began operating for the first time during the period when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, is not the only group recruited by Moscow, as it has previously cooperated with other companies, headed by “Patriot”, which is known by Western reports to be subject to the orders of the Russian Defense Minister Sergei. Shoigu.

However, political observers and analysts believe that Russia will review the role of private military companies, and will put many strict restrictions and controls to “deter” any new attempt at rebellion, similar to what Wagner did recently, at a time when they consider that Moscow’s direction for these companies comes to expand global influence. Especially in crisis areas such as Central and West Africa, without a “political price”.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin endorsed the Defense Ministry’s call for “volunteer” fighters in Ukraine to sign contracts with the country’s military leadership, in what is widely seen as a way to assert control over Wagner and other militant groups.

What are the most prominent “private armies”?

Wagner Group

Wagner comes at the head of the well-known private companies that Russia has used in recent years, which first participated in the Ukrainian-Russian conflict in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea after a popular referendum.

The group is active in many African and Middle Eastern countries, where it has participated in regional conflicts, exploited resources and spread Russia’s influence.

Wagner’s forces number up to 25,000 fighters, most of whom are believed to be veterans and former members of the elite military units, who have received good training, but recently the group has been expanded by recruiting Russian prisoners and Russian and foreign civilian elements.

Patriot group

The US State Department says the Patriot group is under the orders of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Unlike the Wagner Group, Patriot places more emphasis on soldiers with combat experience when recruiting, and its soldiers are better equipped and trained.

According to Western media reports, Patriot members earn a monthly salary of between 6,300 and 15,800 US dollars, and are more active in the field of personal protection.

It operates in Ukraine and competes with Wagner in reaping many gains on the ground.

Convoy group

A private military company founded by Sergei Aksionov, the Moscow-appointed governor of Crimea in 2022, and run by Wagner’s former supervisor Konstantin Pikalov.

The creation of the group came amid previous disagreements between the Wagner Group leader and the old guard in the Kremlin after his repeated criticism of the Russian Defense Ministry’s handling of the war in Ukraine.

Details about its organizational structure and operation are still unclear, but on its Telegram account, it has recently launched several recruitment campaigns to expand its ranks.

Early estimates put the group’s fighters at 300, operating in Crimea and the Kherson region of southern Ukraine.

Inot group

Among the companies established to meet a specific military need, it was launched in 2011 to unify the militias of Donbass.

Its leader, Igor Mangushev, aims to bring together the various Donbas-based militias and give them more official status and the ability to process funds for fighters’ salaries, pensions and other social protection.

It carried out armed activities in Ukraine and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Reddit group

It was founded in 2008 by former members of the Russian Special Forces.

It was at the forefront of the companies that participated with Russia in the war in Ukraine.

Western media reports claim that the group, ostensibly set up as a security company for his gas empire, is owned by Russian businessman Gennady Timchenko, a close ally of Putin.

It includes under its banner a number of veteran small groups of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, the Russian Air Force and units of the Russian Ministry of Defense, who have gained combat experience in military and peacekeeping missions.

The reasons for the activity of private companies

Observers and analysts list the reasons for the activity of the private armed groups that cooperate with the Russian authorities, to a number of things, on top of which is the low cost of recruiting and involving them in conflict areas, and the ease of pushing them to the front lines in the fighting without the need to pay huge dues to their families in the event of their loss.

In this regard, the American newspaper “Politico” believes that the use of private military companies allows the Kremlin to maintain “the denial of some suspicious activities and hybrid warfare, at home and abroad,” and in addition to that, “when thousands of them die on the front lines in Ukraine, there is no need to please their families.” With apartments, cars or social protection.

After hours of rebellion, the Russian president admitted that the Wagner Group is entirely funded by the Kremlin and obtained tens of billions of rubles from public money, explaining that from May 2022 to May 2023, the Russian state paid more than 86 billion rubles (about $1 billion) to the Wagner Group. Wagner.

Restrain her

For his part, the Russian political and military analyst Timur Dowidar believes, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the Russian government issued an administrative decision aimed at restricting the movement of private security companies that have a military presence and enjoy military contracts to participate in the war in Ukraine, whereby its members were offered to contract individually. To join the Russian armed forces.

On Thursday, the Russian Information Agency reported that Russia had informed the head of the Wagner Private Military Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, that he would be denied funding if his fighters did not sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense.

Dowidar added that with this procedure, the illegal role that existed for private companies is restricted, as there is no law regulating this issue with regard to private military companies inside Russia and they are considered outside the law, and therefore those who sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense become within a legal framework and are considered Battalions or military men subject to the laws and orders of the Russian command.

The Russian constitution does not permit the creation of private military companies or a mercenary army; It stipulates that the responsibility for security and defense of the country rests solely with the state, while Russian law prohibits Russian citizens from working as mercenaries.

Even so, the law allows government-run companies to establish and own private armed security forces, legal loopholes that represent a quasi-legal gray area for the Wagner Group and others to operate.

Dowidar stated that there is no census of the number of private Russian companies, whether security or those with a military status.

modifications within the army

For his part, Oleg Ignatov, a senior analyst for Russian affairs at the International Crisis Group, residing in Moscow, said in exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia that President Putin will have to take some measures to restore his credibility and confirm his administration’s capabilities in managing a crisis such as the Wagner rebellion, and it is likely that This should be followed by an amendment within the elite of the army, security forces, and regional authorities.

Ignatov referred to the activity of the role of private military companies under the banner of the Russian authorities during the last period to use them in conflicts that Moscow does not want to formalize, such as their participation in some regions of Africa or Libya, for example.