In real life, spring is for wearing bright colors and light clothing. The one from 2024 dresses in dark clothes and is wearing a jacket with very short pants. It happened on the Milan catwalk proposals last week and it is happening in the first days of Paris fashion week. Climate change, economic uncertainty, garments with a versatile and basic appearance that appeal to investment rather than whim (although, in reality, very few garments can be called an investment)… So that they later say that fashion is foreign to present: a catwalk may not be realistic in the strict sense, but what they are showing these days is that it can be very metaphorical.

A video art piece created by Elena Bellantoni added a touch of color to the Dior show this Tuesday. Graduated Not Her, It projected on the tent located in the Tuileries Garden in the French capital the classic images of American housewives of the 1950s along with messages such as “I am not a wife, mother or daughter. I am a woman”. The creative director of the house, Maria Grazia Chiuri, always uses a feminist artist to support her necessary discourse: fashion can and should be feminist. But it is the first time she has used such an explicit work; also the first one where her reference is so stereotyped.

More information

On this occasion, the Italian is inspired by witches, their sense of sorority and the generational transmission of their knowledge, a classic of feminist literature for obvious reasons, which Chiuri, however, translates into masculine-cut black jackets over shirts. white, dresses with handmade lace like a spider web and tiny embroidered tears. Also in a curious reinterpretation of the new look (roomy, comfortable and wearable, designed to be worn and lived in) with printed skirts tie dye, demonstrating, as in the previous collection, that he has a special talent when approaching dark aesthetics. In her seven years at Dior, fashion fans have criticized her for being too commercial in a prestigious house, but few have noticed her work in turning this business, which lives mainly off women, into a business led and narrated by women. Obviously a good part of her clientele does not buy Dior because of the story, but now that the rest of the brands have surrendered to the commercial and utilitarian, perhaps it will be better understood why she does what she does.

Three of the collection proposals for next spring presented by Dior at Paris fashion week, on September 26, 2023. Stephanie Lecocq (reuters) / CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON (efe / epa)

Feminism, in its own way, was also the basis of Saint Laurent’s collection. In an imposing setting on the Champ de Mars, and with a large group of celebrities, Anthony Vaccarello presented on Tuesday a collection inspired by the aviators Amelia Earhart and Adrienne Bolland, a perfect excuse to merge aviation hats with Saharan hats, a one of the few garments in Yves’ archive that the designer had yet to explore in depth, and which was the one that flew over the entire collection, converted into a jumpsuit, a dress or pants, in khaki, burgundy or black. This made Saint Laurent’s proposal for the first time in several years suitable for all types of bodies and, however, it has not lost that image of rebellious bourgeoisie (that is, the Yves Saint Laurent of the seventies) with which The Italian designer has managed to increase the house’s sales. An image so powerful that it is never necessary to put bags on the catwalk for customers to buy them, a discourse so cohesive that it has led the brand’s CEO, Francesca Bellettini, to be promoted to fashion director of the entire Kering group. . At a time when nostalgia sells more than ever, Saint Laurent’s use of it should appear in the manuals of marketing.

Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2024 collection show, with the Eiffel Tower in the background, on September 26, 2023 during Paris Fashion Week. Stephane Cardinale (Corbis/Getty Images)

The Row, the Olsen sisters’ brand, also sells images. The image that now seems to be on everyone’s lips. Very expensive basics with very exclusive qualities designed for clients whose discretion is directly proportional to their checking account. The silent luxury at The Row is perceived in its small group of guests dressed in rigorous black, in its catering of fresh radishes and figs and, of course, in a casting of famous models from several generations dressed in coats oversize cashmere, subtly draped dresses and high-waisted pleated trousers that almost look borrowed. If now all brands want to be or are silent, The Row directly crosses the barrier between that feigned discretion and irony, with sandals that are reminiscent of hotel slippers and plastic raincoats. The more shabby and carefree, the more luxurious.

Wednesday afternoon has been, however, a necessary festival of color and conceptual games. Francesco Risso brought the traveling Marni show to Paris, specifically to the former home of the late Karl Lagerfeld: “When I was 15 years old and came to visit my friend Serena, we walked around here hoping to see him,” he said in the handwritten letter which served as an invitation. Risso, who since he joined the Milanese brand seven years ago has received mixed reviews due to the punk drift he has given to a brand revered for its conceptual games with geometry and color, has presented an interesting collection for the next spring in which the architectural patterns of her predecessor, Consuelo de Castiglione, were exaggerated to create trapezoidal coats and dresses. Also his classic checkered prints, now on minimal dresses, were combined with colorful sock boots. For the first time, the designer has mixed his imprint (unisex, punk, irony) with the past of a brand still very present in the collective imagination and has passed with flying colors, because he has added an emotional, and even childish, component. very rare in this season’s collections.

From left to right, Erykah Badu, Usher and Aya Nakamura, at the Marni show this September 27 wearing some of the clothes from Francesco Risso’s new proposal. Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

The subtle play between the past and the present, between the functional and the aesthetic, above trends, has also been the starting point of that oasis called Dries van Noten. Always different, but always recognizable, the Belgian has presented a collection that is as exciting as it is calm in which he has played with glitter, sportswear, the classic tailored suit or microshorts, that ubiquitous garment this season. All the classics (denim, poplin and knit, checks, stripes and Prince of Wales) fused in that alchemy that only he is capable of generating, a game of opposites that, in his hand, is realistic and practicable. Because you don’t need fireworks to excite, just as you don’t need to appeal to the idea of ​​silent luxury to imagine yourself living in and with certain clothes.

Dries Van Noten show, this September 27, at Paris Fashion Week. JOHANNA GERON (REUTERS)