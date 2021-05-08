Excited and happy, the poet Soren Peñalver walked down Calle Mayor de Albudeite on Thursday with a group of friends and the mayor of the municipality, José Luis Casales, in the tribute that his hometown gave him. Peñalver enjoyed the greeting of his neighbors, who were happy to see him, and even posed at the door of the house where he was born, at number 41 Calle Mayor, now more than seven decades ago. The first mayor presented him with an honorary plaque in which his career as an unpublished poet, traveler and storyteller is recognized.

Peñalver took advantage of the day to contemplate the street that will soon bear his name and concluded the day with a gathering about the life and work of the writer and artist, in which the professor of Classical Philology at the University of Murcia Consuelo Ruiz participated; the doctor in Romance Philology by the University of Cambridge Robert Pocklington; and the poet and graduate in General History and Art History Teresa Vicente. Peñalver was also accompanied by friends such as the writer Manuel Moyano; the former director of the Ramón Gaya Museum, Manuel Fernández Delgado; the director of the Museum of Fine Arts of Murcia, Juan García Sandoval, and the writer Rafael Hortal.

The poet, born in Albudeite in 1945 and now living in Rincón de Seca (Murcia), began a journey at an early age that took him to London, Paris, Athens, Istanbul, Iran and the United States, coming into contact with the world of music. literature, theater and ballet. Upon his return to Murcia, he began his work as a writer and literary critic. He has participated in anthologies, but his production remains unpublished.