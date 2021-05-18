Dubai Police resolved 18 cases through the “tissue examination” that is unique to the country. It was introduced in February of last year to make a quantum leap in the field of forensic medicine.

The director of the forensic medicine department in the police, Major forensic doctor Ahmed Al-Hashemi, told Al-Emarat Al-Youm that the administration used forensic histology in a complex case of an inmate in the penal institution. The cameras showed his death as a result of a quarrel with his colleague, but forensic medicine proved that the death was natural as a result of a crisis. Heart attack, despite indications to the contrary.

He stated that the Forensic Medicine Department made great efforts during the Corona pandemic, especially at the beginning of its spread, as it bore the responsibility of examining deaths that occurred outside hospitals, and also participated in the burden on the hospitals themselves, in light of the closure of borders and the suspension of flights, and preventing the return of the bodies. .

Al-Hashemi pointed out that the administration did not register any unknown cases during the past three years, as it was able to uncover the causes of all deaths and injuries that were referred to it, stressing that he is one of the global elites in this field in terms of the technical capabilities of Codara and his doctors.

He added that the state in general and Dubai in particular, is strict with regard to ascertaining the causes of death, and does not tolerate any possibilities of criminal suspicion, so all deaths are carefully examined, except for those cases that occur in hospitals for clear reasons of 100% such as the death of a person. As a result of a chronic disease.





