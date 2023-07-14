He rover Curiosity of the POT has been exploring Mars since 2012, and has traveled more than 20 kilometers. During this time, your wheels already have holes, as they have suffered significant wear. This is because the rover travels over rocky terrain and rough, and its wheels are not designed to withstand these types of conditions.

In 2013, engineers from the POT They had to devise an algorithm to improve traction and reduce tire wear. This algorithm adjusts the speed of the rover depending on the rocks it is rolling over.

Despite this effort, Curiosity’s wheel wear continues. This 2023, the POT performed a software update that will help further reduce tire wear. This update includes two new mobility commands that reduce the amount of maneuvering Curiosity needs to do while driving in an arc toward a specific waypoint.

The software update also includes other improvements, such as the ability to drive faster and the ability to load software patches more easily. These improvements will help curiosity to follow exploring mars for many more years.

The state of Curiosity’s wheels It is only a reflection of the challenges faced by the rovers of Mars. Martian terrain is very different from Earth’s terrain, and rovers must be designed to withstand these extreme conditions.

Photograph of Mars taken by Curiosity. Photo: NASA

It is expected that with the latest improvements made to the curiosity the rover can keep exploring mars for many more years, and will help NASA learn more about the red planet.

the rover NASA’s Curiosities It is an incredible spacecraft that has accomplished a lot in its ten years of service.