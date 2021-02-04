Is the tide starting to turn for a restriction of monopolies on vaccines against Covid-19? If Emmanuel Macron or Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner in charge of the internal market and industrial policy, persist in the traditional approach with Big Pharma, contenting himself with offering more public resources to try to repair the production chains which are largely failing today. hui western multinationals, voices are rising to better frame the logic of profits in the midst of a pandemic.

In recent days, leaders like Charles Michel, the liberal President of the European Council, or Peter Altmaier, the CDU Minister of the Economy in Germany, have suggested that they could defend the prospect of “compulsory licenses” allowing states to provisionally take control of vaccine patents. Yesterday, Anthony Fauci, the White House Special Advisor on the Pandemic, went further, pledging on behalf of the United States “Cooperation of pharmaceutical industries aimed at removing certain patent-related problems” to boost global vaccine production.

The richest states remain inflexible

At this stage, alas, these few shifts in public positions do not translate into reality where much is at stake: at the World Trade Organization (WTO). Since the fall, at the initiative of India and especially South Africa, the opening of an exemption regime in relation to certain intellectual property rules, in order to allow countries around the world to produce unhindered anti-Covid-19 vaccines, is on the table. It has garnered the support of a hundred countries, but the richest states remain adamant.

Thursday, on the occasion of a new informal meeting of the WTO committee dedicated to these questions, the United States, like the Europeans and the British, did not move once more. But South Africa does not fail to point out their contradictions as they wage war on each other to grab the available doses, going, like the EU, to the extent of putting in place controls on exports, or that , for many Member States, they have revised their legislation in order to be able to take, if necessary, “compulsory licenses” on treatments or vaccines. The discussion will continue, but over time, between now and a more formal summit in March, the arguments of the wealthy, bogged down in their own “vaccine nationalism”, will likely continue to crumble …