The Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, directed the immediate start of work on setting a timetable to address all the observations contained in the performance report and ensure improving customer happiness.

He confirmed during an inspection visit he made yesterday to the Customer Happiness Center, Ras Al Khaimah branch, during which he was accompanied by the Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, Engineer Sharif Al Olama, and the assistant undersecretaries, that the Ministry is working diligently to develop urgent, advanced plans to develop its services and raise them to distinguished levels in order to Achieving customer happiness and quality of life and gaining their satisfaction by designing programs and launching ambitious initiatives that enhance digital transformation in the ministry’s services, in a manner consistent with the leadership’s vision, the aspirations of customers, the government, the UAE strategy for distinguished government service, and supporting the country’s global leadership in this field.

He also stressed, “We will continue to work hard to meet the ambitions of our leadership, and keep pace with its directives to improve and develop our services to satisfy the aspirations of all our customers, by holding workshops and brainstorming to generate innovative ideas and creative methods, in addition to applying the best global practices related to the digitization of services.”

He said that the Ministry will work to harness all resources and capabilities, invest in expertise and competencies, invest in technology and train employees, and modernize internal systems to facilitate operations, improve interaction with customers, and develop the customer service system, in a way that exceeds the government’s aspirations and achieves the interests, happiness, and quality of life of community members.

He also affirmed the Ministry’s leadership’s support for the center’s work team to provide the best services, and the principle of transparency and sustainability in providing integrated services through electronic connectivity with partners to facilitate the customer’s journey.

He directed that practical steps be taken to improve and develop services, enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of government services provided by the Ministry, and create a qualitative shift in providing services to citizens and residents through the use of the latest technologies and best international practices.

He explained that the work system and objectives are to focus on three main axes, which are digital transformation, improving the user experience, and enhancing administrative efficiency by modernizing the technological infrastructure, adopting artificial intelligence solutions, and developing interactive digital platforms to facilitate beneficiaries’ access to services, stressing that “these ambitious efforts are… “As part of the Ministry’s continuous commitment to improving and developing its services to keep pace with customers’ needs and exceed their expectations.”