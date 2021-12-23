A timeless Christmas: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, 23 December 2021, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2, A Timeless Christmas is broadcast, a 2020 film directed by Ron Oliver with Erin Cahill, Ryan Paevey, Brandi Alexander and many others. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Megan is literally in love with the past. He works as a tour guide in a historic villa and loves to tell visitors the story of his owner Charles Whitley, an inventor and businessman who, who lived in the early twentieth century, became rich from poor before disappearing, making him lose all traces. Charles, on the other hand, had always been passionate about the future and never expected to drop by for a strange twist of fate. Due to a mysterious clock, Charles suddenly finds himself catapulted into 2020, finding himself just before Christmas with the house populated by strangers. Determined to find a way to return to his time, he must first learn to live with the present by unexpectedly finding love in Megan.

A timeless Christmas: the cast of the film

We saw the plot of A Timeless Christmas, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors:

Erin Cahill

Ryan Paevey

Brandi Alexander

Zahf Paroo

Nelson Wong

Michael St. John Smith

Karen Kruper

Kerry James

Dean Redman

Streaming and tv

Where to see A Timeless Christmas on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 23 December 2021 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform.