Luis Enrique’s team immediately reacted to the defeat against Nice in the league, dominated Borussia but needed Mbappé’s penalty at the start of the second half to take the match. Hakimi doubles

Giuseppe Nigro

Luis Enrique’s new PSG needed a penalty at the start of the second half to unlock the first night of the Champions League with Dortmund, more than they had managed to do with a clear dominance of the game and the ball up to that point. Unlike Milan, the Parisians did not fail to start at home by beating Borussia 2-0, and thus began the European season by taking the lead in Group F, that of the Rossoneri: Mbappé decided from the spot in the 49th minute and Hakimi doubled the lead in the 58th minute, to immediately turn the page after the first defeat of the new technical management, in the league against Nice, and start the new assault on the Champions League like a hare.

Dortmund arrived at the Parc des Princes preparing for the match in a clear way: great defensive attention closing the spaces, perched in front of the area even more so after the loss of Sabitzer in the middle already before the quarter of an hour due to a groin muscle problem , with the only license being a save by Donnarumma on Malen in the 14th minute. So for a long time, PSG pitched their tents in the German half of the field with 8-9 men at least in the last 40 metres, playing the game: the constant danger of Mbappé on the left is counterbalanced by the quantity of Dembele on the right and on set pieces. But in reality only on the restart did Luis Enrique see his team create more, not with the spaces on the counterattack but by taking advantage of some errors in Borussia's construction: this gave rise to a flash from Mbappé, being found at the near post in the 5th minute, a wood by Vitinha a few centimeters from the lead in the 20th minute, again with a shot from outside by the former Porto midfielder on the half hour mark and again with Kobel saving on Dembele.

PSG's request for a penalty at the end of the first half, in the 40th minute due to Sule's wide arm in the area, to try to break the deadlock from the spot in a match that otherwise there would have been no way to break the deadlock, was a precursor to the turning point that came precisely so at the beginning of the second half. A minute after returning from the locker room, Dembele's cross from the right, following a harmless touch from Mbappé, a contact from close range with the arm of Sule (him again) falling is decisive: a very angled shot from Kylian on the right that narrowly misses Kobel and inflate the net. In less than ten minutes the former Hakimi's second goal arrived, with his first European goal in a PSG shirt, at the end of a "give and go" in the area with Vitinha to get rid of Hummels' marking. Dortmund did not give up, neither in terms of nerves with even hints of a fight, nor on the pitch with a post from substitute Bynoe-Gittens and a penalty claimed for a hand by Marquinhos. However, without making a dent in the 2-0. It's a PSG far from the glitter of Messi, Neymar and Verratti, already very strong in flashes but not yet unbeatable: a message of hope for Milan, perhaps, who however must cry for themselves if they find themselves chasing.