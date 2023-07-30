The newspaper reported, quoting US military, intelligence and security officials, that the malware may have given the Chinese army the ability to impede US military operations in the event that Beijing moves against Taiwan at some point.

The affected devices, according to the New York Times, could allow China not only to cut off electricity and communications to US military bases, but to homes and businesses across the United States as well.

An emergency room to discuss the threat of Chinese malware

The discovery of the malware, according to the New York Times, prompted a series of meetings in the White House emergency room with senior military, intelligence and national security officials seeking to trace and eliminate the source of the code.

The newspaper quoted a congressional official as saying that the malware implantation amounted to a “ticking time bomb”.

The White House issued a statement Friday that did not mention China or any military bases.

“The Biden administration is working relentlessly to defend the United States from disruptions to our critical infrastructure, including by coordinating interagency efforts to protect water systems, pipelines, railroads, aviation systems, and more,” said acting National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge. .

Hodge added that President Biden “also required strict security practices for the first time.”

The report comes two months after Microsoft warned that Chinese state-sponsored hackers had penetrated sensitive US infrastructure networks.

Microsoft specifically cited Guam, a US territory located in the Pacific Ocean and home to an important military center, as one of the targets, but said that malicious activity had also been detected elsewhere in the United States.

She said that the hidden attack, which had been carried out since mid-2021, was likely aimed at blocking the United States in the event of a regional conflict.

Reports of the malware operation come at a particularly tense point in US-China relations, with China firmly asserting that Taiwan is Chinese territory and the United States seeking to ban the sale of advanced semiconductors to Beijing.