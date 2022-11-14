Hindustan Times: In India, a tiger kidnapped a girl from a rice field and killed her

A tiger near the Indian city of Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, kidnapped a nine-year-old girl from a rice field in front of her grandmother and tore her to pieces. About it informs Hindustan Times.

Nine-year-old Poonam Gond gathered rice in the field with her grandmother and sisters. Suddenly, a tiger attacked the child. The girl’s grandmother, Therasia Gond, said the attack happened during the day. “I heard Poonam scream and thought she cut her hand with a sickle. I turned around and saw that the tiger was dragging her across the field. I started calling for help, and the villagers came running and tried to save the girl, but the tiger grabbed her and carried her into the forest, where he killed her,” she said.

Later, local residents and authorities found the girl’s body in the forest. Currently, forestry officials are trying to find the tiger in order to start tracking its movements. District forester Gaurav Chaudhary also said that although three or four tigers from Bandhavgarh reserve enter the forestry, this is the first case of human-wildlife conflict in the region.

Representatives of the forestry said that the family of the deceased will be paid compensation in the amount of 400 thousand rupees (298.6 thousand rubles).

Earlier it was reported that in India, a tiger attacked a shepherd, dragged him into the jungle and tore to pieces. The comrades of the deceased ran away and informed people in the nearest village about what had happened.