Lisbon (Reuters)

Porto amended from delaying a goal to a 1-1 draw with their host and rivals Benfica today, Thursday, after the video assistant referee saved him from losing in stoppage time, a result that brings Sporting Lisbon closer to the Portuguese Football League title.

Sporting came one step closer to claiming the league title for the first time in 19 years, when they beat Ryo Ave 2-0 on Wednesday. Sporting tops the standings with 79 points with three games to go, while defending champions Porto are second with 71 points, and Benfica is third with 67 points.

Sporting has not lost the league this season and will claim the title if Porto fail to win at home in their next match on Monday, and Sporting will also be able to claim the title by beating Boavista on Tuesday.

Brazilian international Everton Suarez put Benfica ahead in the first half after dribbling two defenders and exchanging the ball with his team-mate Rafa before he hit the net. Benfica won a penalty at the start of the second half, but the video assistant referee canceled the decision and Porto leveled the score in the 75th minute by a player. The Colombian center, Matthews Uribe.

The host believed he won the match after midfielder Betsy scored a goal in stoppage time, but the referee canceled it due to offside after a lengthy review of video technology.