Espanyol came into this match on the verge of a crisis. After losing to Getafe and wasting the opportunity to escape relegation, the atmosphere of uncertainty in the parakeet parish It was more than palpable. Manolo González knew that his position was hanging by a thread and that he had to take advantage of the match against Vicente Moreno’s solvent Osasuna to make Espanyolism believe that permanence is more than an illusion. For their part, for the Navarrese, no match is trivial, given that the solidity that the Rojillos have acquired in recent years invites Pamplona to dream in “bigger words.” The match was slow, not very attractive and lacked direct play. It was difficult for both teams to find the clarity that would allow them to be dangerous. Rubén Peña had the clearest shot for his team in a shot that made the parrots raise their hands to their faces and Sergio Herrera prevented Lozano from unleashing madness in Cornellà with a save.

It took a while for the fuse to be lit. In an abrupt start to the match, Osasuna looked for a way to progress inside with Oroz and Torró, while Espanyol took advantage of the presence of Roca, Romero, Brian and Tejero on the wings to get closer to Herrera’s goal. Both teams spent an initial 45 minutes that seemed to be a trial and in which neither had serious chances of scoring. Osasuna arrived little, and Espanyol – just as happened in the defeat in Getafe – had a hard time finishing the – not a few – attacking moves they made.

It was not until the 57th minute that the first clear chance of the game arrived. The set of Vicente Morenoshowing off the talent of its players, came close to breaking the deadlock in a shot by Raúl García that was possible thanks to an exquisite backheel by Aimar Oroz.

Osasuna arrived less, but when they did they were more forceful than their rival. In the 75th minute he once again had the opportunity to go ahead in a shot by Rubén Peña that Kumbulla managed to deflect, although the ball went a few meters from the Perica goal.









From there the game became lively. Two minutes later Espanyol had it. Pol Lozano shot from outside the area and forced Sergio Herrera to make a great save that saved his team from fit.

In 1980 it was demonstrated again that Spanish He has a high capacity to steal and go on the counterattack, but the lack of clarity of the parrots when it comes to materializing or finishing very clear plays also came to light. Pere Milla found himself in a three-for-two situation, but delivered poorly to Puado and Catena ended up cutting a ball that could have been lethal.

The final zero to zero leaves Espanyol one point away from leaving the red zone and Osasuna in sixth position.

MATCH SHEET

Spanish: Joan García, Tejero, Kumbulla, Cabrera, Brian, Romero (86′ Justin), Kral, Pol, Roca (60′ Cheddira), Puado, Cardona (74′ Mile).

Osasuna: Herrera, Bretones (87′ Barja), Areso (83′ Nacho Vidal), Boyomo, Catena, Torró, Oroz (87′ Cruz), Ibáñez (67′ Muñoz), Raúl (67′ Peña), Rubén García, Budimir.

Goals:

Referee: Cordero Vega (Cantabrian). He cautioned Catena (36′), Tejero (58′), Kumbulla (64′).