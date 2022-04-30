Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Baniyas and Al-Jazira tied with one goal each, in the match that was held at the “Samawi” stadium in Al Shamkha, as part of the “21st week” of the “ADNOC Professional League”.

The come with a taste of loss, especially for the island, which wanted to preserve its chances of competing for the title, and each team won a point, so that “Pride of Abu Dhabi” raised its score to “point 42” in third place, and Bani Yas to “point 29” in seventh place.

Ahmed Rabie advanced to “Al-Samawi” against his former team in the 6th minute of an individual effort, while Ali Makhout tied for the defending champion in the 64th minute with a free kick that surprised everyone, and was objected by the Baniyas players and the technical staff because the referee did not blow the whistle to implement the violation.

The video technology canceled a goal for Argentine Jimenez in the 56th minute due to infiltration, as well as canceled a penalty kick awarded by referee Ahmed Salem Khalfan in the interest of Al-Jazira, in the last minute of stoppage time, while the match was technically strong from both teams, especially Bani Yas, who had the offensive advantage in Lots of meeting times.