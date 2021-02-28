The match between Celta and Valladolid was an insult to football. If there were decency, they should apologize for offering such a poor image. Luckily there was no audience, because it would have been a cause of crime for fraud. The point scored by both teams is even an excessive reward for what was seen on the Balaídos lawn. The contestants bored even the seagulls.

There was no game, there was no entertainment and there were hardly any scoring chances. In the first part, the only clear one was for the visitors. Guardiola took advantage of an error by Tapia to assist Weissman, who put Rubén Blanco to the test with a powerful shot that the goalkeeper managed to deflect. Del Celta, in the first act, only two shots into the air, one by Santi Mina and the other by Hugo Mallo.

The rest did not serve to make Celta and Valladolid feel ashamed. On the contrary, it was almost worse, although at least the goals were seen and some more occasions. The bar was so low that a well-taken pass was cause for joy. Aspas was about to overtake the locals in a direct free kick in front of the area. Those kinds of occasions are almost a penalty for the Moañés. He executed masterfully, but the crossbar replied that it was undeserved.

Valladolid generated their only two second-half chances in less than five minutes. In the first, Guardiola connected with Óscar Plano inside the area, but Brais got in the way to deflect a ball that was on target. He did not forgive in the next Orellana. Weissman returned to test Rubén with another powerful left-foot strike and the goal deflected again, although this time the rejection was taken advantage of by the Chilean to score an empty goal.

Sergio’s pupils were already enjoying such an important victory. They waited for the final whistle to celebrate the end of the losing streak and the exit from the infernal relegation places. A set piece action was enough to change those smiles for grimaces of sadness and disappointment. Aspas put the ball in the area and Murillo jumped more than anyone to head to the net in the last minute of the four minute discount. Finally, Celta and Valladolid shared the points fairly. Although, to tell the truth, it was only fair that none of them had joined. The best of the game was the final whistle of Medié Jiménez. It sounded like fireworks.