Asbestos caused the death of 10,000 students and teachers in British schools and educational facilities between 1980 and 2017.

According to the report, the deaths were caused by mesothelioma, a rare type of cancer that affects the lining layer of many body cavities, such as the lungs, chest and abdomen, according to the British Daily Mail.

Materials containing “asbestos” release fibers into the air when they are damaged, or buildings that use this material deteriorate, causing serious illnesses when inhaled.

In its latest report, the British National Audit Office estimated, last week, that there are 24,000 educational facilities that have exceeded their lifespan, representing “time bombs” for “asbestos.”

A report by the British newspaper “The Times” says that the number of potential deaths that may result from “asbestos” will rise during the next thirty to forty years, if action is not taken regarding this dangerous substance, and care is taken not to use it in buildings.