Washington (AFP) A seat on a few minutes’ flight into space in a rocket belonging to the «Blue Origin», According to what this company announced yesterday, Wednesday, but its price now exceeds 2.4 million dollars.

Those wishing to acquire this seat have one month to bid for a higher amount in order to win the space ticket.

On July 20, Blue Origin owned by US billionaire Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, will send the first human mission into space in a New Shepherd rocket.

And it was possible for any person two weeks ago to submit an offer with the amount he chooses for this first seat, provided that an advance payment of ten thousand dollars is deposited for each offer that exceeds 50 thousand dollars.

5,200 people from more than 136 countries participated, according to “Blue Origin”, which also revealed on Wednesday that the highest bid made during this first phase was $ 1.4 million.

Each new participant must from now on pledge to pay an amount higher than the largest amount offered at the time of registration, according to the latest update on the Blue Origin website.

And soon, the auctions poured out on Wednesday morning, starting with two million dollars, then 2.2 million and then 2.4 million …

The tenth of June was set as the date for the closing of the bidding process. Two days later, a final round takes place on the Internet in which participants who have previously registered face to face face to face, and the name of the winner is announced.

The proceeds of the final amount go to an institution established by “Blue Origin” that aims to encourage young people to work in the scientific field.

The flight in July will not take only about ten minutes in total, and it will carry passengers above the Karman line only, which, according to the treaty, represents the beginning of space and is located at an altitude of 100 km.

Passengers will be able to float under zero gravity for a few minutes and observe the curvature of space.

The capsule with large windows on top of the missile can hold up to six people, but Blue Origin did not name the other passengers. The missile will take off from a desert in West Texas.

Virgin Galactic, owned by British billionaire Richard Branson, is Blue Origin’s main competitor in the short-trip space tourism sector, and has so far sold about 600 tickets at a price ranging between $ 200,000 and $ 250,000. But it announced that it would raise the prices of any new products it put up for sale.

Parallel to these sub-orbital space flights, which are specific to the two companies, SpaceX, owned by the American billionaire Elon Musk, is preparing special orbital flights that last longer and go farther distances, and cost millions of dollars. The company plans to launch at least four of them starting this year.

In September, Inspiration 4 will be the first in the world to send civilians without a professional astronaut in their mind. The American billionaire Jared Isaacman, at his own expense, rented a “Falcon 9” missile, which will carry three passengers for three days.

Then, in January 2022, Axiom Space will send a former astronaut and three rookies aboard the International Space Station. In the long term, the company intends to fly to the International Space Station at a rate of once every six months, the company told AFP.

Seven tourists went to the terminal between 2001 and 2009. The company «Space Adventures» played the role of mediator for these, and also signed an agreement with «SpaceX» to send four customers to Earth orbit for four days, perhaps in 2022.

In the end, theoretically in 2023, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa booked a flight on another missile under development from “SpaceX”, to make a trip around the moon with eight lucky ones on board who would be selected later.

Russia announced Thursday that it will send Japanese billionaire Maezawa and his assistant Yuzu Hirano, who is in charge of documenting the adventure, to the International Space Station on December 8, aboard a Soyuz rocket, on a 12-day trip.