Except to Luis Suárez and Arturo Vidal, whose bond with Messi is as close as his departure from Barça, No player from the first squad, not even from your inner circle, has expressed opinion some about the affair of the Argentine player with the azulgrana club. The interpretations are multiple, but the fact is irrefutable. Anyone can imagine the earthquake that would have originated if the dressing room had articulated a unique speech around Messi. But the booth has collected rows. Out of individual responsibility, out of respect for the institution or, who knows, if to avoid revealing unspeakable costume secrets.

Especially significant has turned out he Piqué case. Member of the closed circle in which has moved Messi these years, in contact since his youth age and much more after his return in 2008, the Catalan central defender, so inclined to give your opinion in any matter, keep silence since he offered to take a step in Lisbon to leave. This ordeal of Messi to the club has even allowed him to reflect on how far he should go to the power of a player without damaging the institution you love. An ethical issue, hence how difficult it is to express an opinion. Busquets or Sergi Roberto, the other captains, they have not spoken either of the Messi case. With the first, the relationship suffered a distance after Valverde’s dismissal. TO Messi hurt him to be accused of lowering his thumb to Txingurri when I understood that Busquets, hurt by his substitution the first day in San Mamés, he had done for internally wear out the figure of the technician and he got out of the crisis with impunity. Only Sergi Roberto sent a message to Valverde after his goodbye.

He last unanimous message of the Barça dressing room was a retweet to the release that Messi did on March 30 announcing the cut of 70% of the salary while the state of alarm was in force. But that within those four walls the thought was not unique It is now evident that Messi wants to leave and there has not been a resounding closure of ranks.

Players with weight how Ter Stegen have not gotten wet either at an exceptional moment in the club’s history. Neither level players like Griezmann. Not even Messi’s ‘subordinates’ as Sunrise, who already have their thing with thinking about their future.

For Young, Messi has been a reference, but they they have not expressed themselves either. There are only two possible interpretations of this matter. One, the institutional prudence. The second option, which would make Messi worse, is that no had the support of his peers. That image of Pepe Costa, officially team manager of the team, who got on the bus with everyone but nevertheless he only protected Messi, he was not well seen a long time ago in the Barça dressing room.