Conversano, the heartbreaking story of Ludovico De Pandis’ friends, who witnessed the accident in which he died

These are days of great agony and sadness those that are experiencing the family and friends of Ludovico De Pandis. The boy unfortunately lost his life at 19, after a car hit him, while he was just a few meters from joining his party.

Many are still upset from this heartbreaking episode. The doctors who intervened, despite the attempts at resuscitation, could not help but ascertain his death.

The facts took place around 9.30pm on Saturday 29 October. Precisely along via Putignano, in the metropolitan city of Conversanoin the province of Bari.

Ludovico from what has emerged so far, had just come out of his dwelling. He was about 100 meters away and his friends were waiting for him a little further on.

When suddenly, a 29-year-old girl driving her Citroen C3it has invested. Many soon realized that the young man’s condition was very serious. Unfortunately, the doctors intervened were unable to do anything for save it.

The 29-year-old girl, who was driving her car, got it right away stop to provide the necessary aid. When the doctors arrived, however, she too was evident state of shock, seen what had just happened.

The tale of the friends of Ludovico De Pandis

At the moment they are all still upset by the affair and the heartbreaking loss. Ludovico had just greeted his familiarsa and he was going to take a walk for fun, like all his peers. Friends of him in an interview with The Corsairthey said:

We heard a thud, like a thud, and then we saw a car stop. We certainly couldn’t imagine what we saw a few seconds later.

The girl driving the car was subjected to alcohol tests and toxicology tests and was found negative. The most plausible hypothesis is that he did not see it due to the fog and the low light of the road.