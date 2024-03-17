In St. Petersburg, a girl with a sock in her hand wandered along Narodnogo Opolcheniya Avenue

In St. Petersburg, a three-year-old girl in a dirty sweater and with a sock in her hand wandered alone along Narodnogo Opolcheniya Avenue. This was reported by Telegram– channel “Mash on the Moika”.

As the publication found out, the girl’s sister, a baby with blood under her nose, was found in an apartment nearby. Their parents were not at home; presumably, they often disappeared while intoxicated.

An eyewitness said that while walking with her husband, a lonely girl caught their eye. The couple tried to throw a jacket on her, but she got scared and moved towards the nearest house. Following her, the couple ended up in a dirty apartment on the first floor. In the kitchen they saw a baby lying motionless.

The woman called the police and doctors. It was possible to establish that the eldest girl is 3 years old, and the youngest is only 9 months old. Doctors noticed blood under the second's nose. The children were taken to the hospital and are now under supervision.

Their parents appeared some time later; they entered the apartment through the window.

Earlier it was reported that in St. Petersburg, a naked disabled child ended up in the entrance due to the oversight of a drunken nanny.