Pool of a private house, in a file image.

A three-year-old girl died this Thursday by drowning in the pool in which she fell in a house in the municipality of Sunyer (Lleida), according to the newspaper. Segre. The minor was at her grandmother’s house with her twin sister when the accident occurred. The emergency services tried to revive her without success.

The event took place this Thursday at noon, when the girl fell into the pool of her grandmother’s house, located on the outskirts of Sunyer, according to details Segre. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. and three ambulances and a helicopter from the Emergency Medical System (SEM) and Mossos patrols attended the scene. The Catalan police opened information proceedings, which determined that the death was accidental. The SEM also made psychological help available to the girl’s relatives.

This is not the first time that the small municipality of Sunyer (with about 300 inhabitants) has experienced a tragedy. Just a decade ago, a 10-year-old girl died when some cement pipes fell on her while she was playing in a vacant lot.

