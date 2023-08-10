Wednesday, August 9, 2023, 7:33 p.m.



| Updated 8:38 p.m.

Tragic event occurred on the afternoon of this Wednesday in La Manga. A three-year-old girl lost her life after not being able to be revived after drowning in a swimming pool located in the municipality of San Javier.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia received a call requesting healthcare at 5:31 p.m. The girl was semi-conscious and was being treated with oxygen therapy while waiting for the arrival of an ambulance, as reported to Emergencies.

A Mobile Emergency Unit from the 061 Emergency and Sanitary Emergencies management, a patrol of the Local Police of the San Javier City Council and members of the City Council’s Copla Plan traveled to the place.

The health personnel treated the girl ‘in situ’ and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers on her, however they could not revive her and the minor died.

Nine people died from drowning as of July



According to the National Drowning Report, in the first seven months of the year nine people in the Region of Murcia drowned in aquatic spaces. This figure rises to 249 in the whole of Spain, the highest number in the last five years.