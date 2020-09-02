The press service of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Stavropol Territory reported the loss of three-year-old Angelina Rabchun, reports Interfax.

It is reported that in the first half of the day on September 1, the girl left her home in the village of Severnoye and has not yet returned. It is noted that the child did not warn adults about his departure.

A criminal case has been opened on the fact of the girl’s unknown disappearance. Investigators and forensic experts work at the scene. Police officers, rescuers, the Lisa Alert search unit and other volunteers also take part in the search for the child.

Earlier, the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Stavropol Territory reported that in the city of Essentuki they are looking for a missing boy born in 2009.

Recall that a 10-year-old boy with autism who disappeared in the Moscow region was found dead. On August 2, his father announced the loss of a seriously ill boy. It is known that the child left home in an unknown direction and did not return.