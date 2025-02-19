A Three -year -old girl has dead This Wednesday choked with a grape that had been ingested, as Efe sources from the Municipal Police of Zamora have informed Efe.

The event has occurred on the 18.30 hours in the park of the three treesa recreational area next to the Duero River, in the Zamora capital, when the child was playing with her parents.

A person has warned of the 1-1-2 emergency service from Castilla y León that the girl had embarrassed with a grape When he was in the park, Emergencies have reported.

A mobile Sacyl and agents of the Municipal Police have moved to the place that They have tried unsuccessful to revive the girlwhich has yet been transferred to the Virgen de la Concha hospital, where it has finally only been able to confirm the death.