A three-year-old girl died yesterday in Torrevieja (Alicante) after falling from the balcony of her home, located on the sixth floor of an urbanization building. The minor was found next to the block pool, still alive, around 7:20 p.m. After being treated by members of a SAMU unit and another from a Basic Vital Service (SVB), she was transferred to the Torrevieja General University Hospital, where she died, according to sources from the Emergency Information and Coordination Center (CICU) of the Valencian generalitat. The Civil Guard is investigating the case, which, in principle, appears to be an accident, sources from the armed institute indicate.

The minor and her brother, whose age has not been provided, were yesterday afternoon in the care of their mother, a young woman of Georgian nationality in her 20s, sources close to the investigation explain to EL PAÍS. Due to circumstances that are still trying to be clarified, the little girl went out onto the balcony, leaned out and fell from the sixth floor. A call to the emergency services indicated that the girl was lying next to the pool and that she had apparently fallen from the balcony.

A Civil Guard patrol and the two health units went to the scene of the events, an urbanization located near Playa de Los Locos in the Alicante municipality. The medical team, say CICU sources, “performed advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other stabilization techniques.” Later, she was transferred in serious condition to the Torrevieja hospital, where she finally died. The Civil Guard has opened an investigation, whose main hypothesis, in principle, is that her death occurred by accident.