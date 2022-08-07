A man died after being run over by a car in the western German city of Hahn on Saturday evening.
According to data issued by the police and firefighting forces, it appears that the cause of the accident is that a young child (3 years old) released the hand brake in his father’s car, which was parked, and it moved and stormed the 50-year-old man.
The 45-year-old owner of the car sat the little boy and his 6-year-old brother on the back seat, fastened their seat belts, and got out of his car to talk to the 50-year-old and another man next to the car.
Meanwhile, the two youngsters opened their seat belts. According to the investigations, the eldest son got out of the car, while the younger one slipped into the front seat and released the hand brake.
The car then moved and the three men attempted to stop it, and for reasons unknown, the victim ended up crammed under the back of the car.
The fire brigade arrived and lifted the car and freed the victim. Despite attempts to revive him, the man succumbed to his serious injuries.
