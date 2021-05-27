A three-year-old child died in an ambulance on the way to the Tula hospital. Presumably, he was poisoned by recently purchased groceries in the store, reported on the website of the Investigative Committee for the region.

According to the investigation, on the evening of the 26th, the family bought food in a shop in the city of Novomoskovsk. Soon after eating, the mother and two children felt unwell. On May 27, an ambulance was called for the youngest boy. It was decided to hospitalize the child with signs of poisoning, but he did not make it to the hospital.

On the fact of the incident, a case was initiated under part 2 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code (“Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, resulting in the death of a person by negligence”). The circumstances of the incident are being established.

In mid-April in St. Petersburg, the girl was hospitalized in critical condition after she ate a candy given to her in kindergarten. There was a drug inside.