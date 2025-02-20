The child was with his parents in all three trees, although they reside in a town in Alfoz

A Three -year -old boy died for choking in Zamora Capital around 6.30 pm on Wednesday, February 19, when he was with his parents playing in the park of the three trees, as published in its edition of this Thursday several local media.

The youngest, that He choked with a grape while he had been, It could not be resuscitated by the first two agents of the Municipal Police who went to the place, or by the mobile UVI toilets that the 1-1-2 emergency service sent after receiving the call asking for help, according to the information provided by official sources.

Although the childwho lived with his family in Moraleja del Vinohe was immediately transferred to the emergency department of the Virgen de la Concha hospital, nothing could be done to save his life. The family comes from Tera Calzadilla.