A three -year -old has died on Tuesday in a pool of a house in the Malaga town of Marbella, as reported by the Andalusian emergency agency.

The 112 phone has received around 15.40 hours a relief call that warned that They had taken a minor from the pool from a house located on Eagle Street. Given this, the Coordinating Chamber has activated the 061 Health Emergency Center, to the National Police and the Local Police.

The medical services displaced to the place have tried without success Save his lifealthough finally the child has been deceased, according to sanitary sources.