A three year old boy lost his life last Wednesday in the municipality of Porriño, after spending several hours locked in a parked car under the sweltering sun summer of Spain.

The initial report reached the authorities around 4 in the afternoon, when the child’s mother alerted the Health Emergencies when she noticed that his son did not respond. Quickly, agents of the Civil Guard and the Local Police of O Porriño went to the place, together with the Psychological Intervention Group in Catastrophes and Emergencies, dependent on the Official College of Psychology of Galicia.

However, the devastating reality was confirmed upon arrival, since The boy was found dead inside the vehicle.. The Civil Guard, although still awaiting the results of the autopsy, reported that the probable cause of death could be attributed to heat strokewhich has led to keeping an exhaustive investigation open.

According to Europa Press sources, it has been revealed that the child’s mother allegedly went directly to her workplace without leaving the child in the nursery, she got out and went to work, forgetting that her son was inside the car.

Subsequently, the child’s father went to the nursery to pick him up and, not finding the child, hurried to look for the mother at her workplace. Once there, both realized the terrible situation when trying to open the car door, which activated the vehicle’s alarm and alerted those present to the unconsciousness of the child.

Motherwitnessing the tragic scene, suffered a deep emotional shock and has received psychological support to help her cope with this devastating blow. Meanwhile, the residents of the O Porriño Town Hall, the couple’s place of residence, have expressed their condolences and solidarity at the painful loss of the child.